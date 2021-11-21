A man in his 20s has life threatening injuries after shots were fired in Doncaster
An investigation is ongoing after gunshots were reported in Doncaster yesterday evening.
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 1:51 pm
On Saturday, November 20 gunshots were heard by local residents and reported in Armthorpe.
South Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation is underway after officers responded to reports of gun shots in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster yesterday evening.
"A 26 year old man suffered injuries consistent with firearms discharge,
"The injuries are now believed to be life threatening.
"This is believed to be a targeted incident and enquiries are ongoing.”
