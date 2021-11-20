A Doncaster man has been killed after being hit by a driver who was over the legal limit

At approximately 11.10am on Friday, November 19 a fatal road traffic collision occurred on Forstead Lane at the junction with Almholme Lane, involving a black Vauxhall Astra and a pedestrian.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Sadly, the pedestrian died as a result of his injuries.

"His family has been informed and they are being supported by specialist police officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pedestrian as sadly died after the collision.

"We ask that you respect their privacy at this time.

"The 23 year old driver of the Astra was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving while over the legal limit for drugs and has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.”If anyone witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage of a black Vauxhall Astra in the area from Barnby Dun towards Arksey shortly before 11.10am they can call 101 and quote incident number 320 of November 19.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who saw a pedestrian in the area or captured them on their dash cam.

Alternatively, information can be passed over anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.