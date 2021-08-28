A caravan has been deliberately set on fire in Doncaster - here are the latest fire incidents

There have been a further four fires in Doncaster – all of them deliberate.

On August 26 Adwick firefighters attended a deliberate field fire at 7:45pm on Manor Estate, Toll Bar, Doncaster.

The crew left the scene at 8:10pm.

The latest fires in Doncaster.

A recycling bin was deliberately set on fire at 10:10pm on South Street, Highfields, Doncaster.

Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident.

They left at 10:25pm.

Two fire crews from Dearne and Edlington stations attended a caravan which had been deliberately set on fire on Pastures Lane, Cadeby, Doncaster.

The fire crew left the scene at 10:50pm.

On August 27 firefighters from Edlington station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 2:45am on Catterick Close, Denaby Main, Doncaster.

The crew left the scene at 3am.

We will bring you more on fire incidents in Doncaster as they happen.