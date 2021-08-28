A caravan has been deliberately set on fire in Doncaster - here are the latest fire incidents
Two fire crews tackled the blaze after a caravan was set alight deliberately in Doncaster late at night.
There have been a further four fires in Doncaster – all of them deliberate.
On August 26 Adwick firefighters attended a deliberate field fire at 7:45pm on Manor Estate, Toll Bar, Doncaster.
The crew left the scene at 8:10pm.
A recycling bin was deliberately set on fire at 10:10pm on South Street, Highfields, Doncaster.
Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident.
They left at 10:25pm.
Two fire crews from Dearne and Edlington stations attended a caravan which had been deliberately set on fire on Pastures Lane, Cadeby, Doncaster.
The fire crew left the scene at 10:50pm.
On August 27 firefighters from Edlington station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 2:45am on Catterick Close, Denaby Main, Doncaster.
The crew left the scene at 3am.
We will bring you more on fire incidents in Doncaster as they happen.