Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve determined the eight best pubs and bars in Doncaster (with a few hidden gems to keep things interesting).
Do you agree with us? Furthermore, has your local made the list? Read on and find out.
1. The Draughtsman Alehouse
The Draughtsman Alehouse, Platform 3 Doncaster Railway Station, Doncaster DN1 1PE. Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (based on Google Reviews). "Perfect ambiance, and fantastic hosts who are willing to talk to you and have a nice chat!"
Photo: Google
2. The White Swan
The White Swan, 34 French Gate, Doncaster DN1 1QQ. Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (based on 43 Google Reviews). "A fabulous old timers' pub in a desert of plastic alternatives."
Photo: Google
3. The Queen Crafthouse
The Queen Crafthouse, 1 Sunny Bar, Doncaster DN1 1LY. Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (based on 283 Google Reviews). "Amazing atmosphere. Wonderful staff and excellent bar manager."
Photo: Google
4. The Corner Pin
The Corner Pin, 145 St. Sepulchre Gate W, Doncaster DN1 3AH. Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (based on 162 Google Reviews). "Great little pub! And they do a lovely Sunday lunch here too!"
Photo: Google