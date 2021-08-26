A 64 year old Doncaster man is missing and police are concerned for his welfare
Doncaster police are asking for anyone who has seen the 64 year old man from Doncaster to come forward.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Joseph, 64, was last spoken to at about noon on Sunday, August 8 when he informed his family and friends he was in the Skegness area after leaving his home in Bessacarr.“No contact has been made with Joseph since, it is believed he could still be in Lincolnshire.“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Joseph's welfare having and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.”
Read More
He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9in tall and of medium build.
He has short, dark hair which is greying, and it is not known what he would be wearing.Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be? If you have any information which may help police enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 971 of August 25.