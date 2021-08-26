A 64 year old Doncaster man is missing and police are concerned for his welfare

Doncaster police are asking for anyone who has seen the 64 year old man from Doncaster to come forward.

By Laura Andrew
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 5:36 pm

South Yorkshire Police said: “Joseph, 64, was last spoken to at about noon on Sunday, August 8 when he informed his family and friends he was in the Skegness area after leaving his home in Bessacarr.“No contact has been made with Joseph since, it is believed he could still be in Lincolnshire.“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Joseph's welfare having and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.”

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9in tall and of medium build.

Have you seen this man?

He has short, dark hair which is greying, and it is not known what he would be wearing.Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be? If you have any information which may help police enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 971 of August 25.

