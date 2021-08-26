Man injured in Doncaster after a string of shootings - he is in a serious but stable condition

Detectives in Doncaster are urging the public to provide information as they investigate a series of firearms incidents in Balby.

Specialist officers are carrying out enquiries linked to three incidents that have been reported in the Milner Road area, between Monday 23 August and Wednesday 25 August.

Last night (Wednesday August 25 ) at around 10.38pm police received numerous calls reporting that a man had been shot on Milner Road.

Milner Road, Balby.

On arrival at the location, officers discovered evidence of a firearms discharge.

Around the time officers were deployed, a 51-year-old man presented at DRI hospital with injuries consistent with a shotgun discharge, he is in a serious but stable condition.

Officers are also investigating reports of shots being fired on Milner Road at around midnight on Tuesday August 24 (into Wednesday August 25).

Reports of an attempted arson at around the same time, and an incident of criminal damage on Monday August 23, are also being investigated.

No further injuries have been reported.

Detective Inspector Matt Bolger said: “We are treating these incidents as targeted attacks and believe they are part of an ongoing dispute.

“However, this does not diminish any fear or concern felt within the community and I want to reassure people that we are working extremely hard to identify and locate those responsible.

“You’re going to see a lot of us today if you live in Balby and I ask that you do speak to us and help with our enquiries, we absolutely need your help to progress this investigation.

“Did you see any of these incidents taking place? Do you have any CCTV or dashcam footage which could be useful? Have you filmed something on your phone that might help us? You can send it straight to us.

“Specialist detectives are compiling all the information and evidence we have so far, to ensure that we can piece together a clear timeline of what has happened the last few days.”

The incident is not being linked to a firearms discharge on Bentley Road at this time.

DI Bolger added: “I understand that it can sometimes be really difficult to speak to the police, but it’s essential that you do.

“You can contact Crimestoppers as an alternative to the police but know that we are here to listen and take action.”

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police on 101 or using our online reporting tool or live chat.

You can send footage or photos to [email protected]

Please quote incident number 1020 of August 25 when you make contact.