999 What's Your Emergency? Cocaine fuelled Doncaster driver's bizarre 'fluffy bumhole' insult

Viewers of last night's Channel 4 reality show 999: What’s Your Emergency? saw the moment officers pulled over a car near to Christ Church on Thorne Road in Doncaster town centre – and were met with a volley of abuse.

The show, which shows the issues South Yorkshire Police officers have to deal with, captured PCs Michael Patten and Sophie Minto attending to the late night incident.

Having spotted a vehicle being driven dangerously along Christ Church Road, it was revealed that the same car had been reported earlier in the day for being driven away from a petrol station without payment.

Police stopped a driver in Doncaster town centre and found him to be driving under the influence of cocaine. (Photo: Channel 4).

Cameras showed the driver of the car becoming increasingly aggressive and uncooperative, giving filming crews the finger and telling officers: “Don’t try and turn it round onto me, I know you’re good at that as a copper.”

Becoming increasingly suspicious at the driving slurring his words and spotting a cannabis grinder on the back seat of the car, the officers were shown taking a drug test – which proved to be positive for cocaine.

After being arrested on suspicion of drug driving, the man was filmed telling Pc Minto: “Fluffy bumhole, that’s what you are.”

In an insert filmed after the incident, she told viewers: “Where does that even come from? It’s not even a good insult.

"Do people look at me and think ‘fluffy bumhole?’

As he was put in the back of a police car, he could be heard telling officers: “I don’t give a f***. I’m just going to keep stinging you verbally.”

At the end of the programme, it was revealed that the man had been found guilty of driving while under the influence of cocaine but was not charged with driving off without paying for petrol.