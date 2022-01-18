999 What's Your Emergency? Drunken Leeds United fan arrested in Doncaster street brawl

Last night saw the return of South Yorkshire Police reality TV show 999 What’s Your Emergency return to screens, featuring a number of stories showing officers in Doncaster tackling crime and disorderly behaviour on the town’s streets.

The new series of the Channel 4 programme kicked off with officers racing to the scene of a drunken brawl in Hall Gate.

Responding to reports that a man had been assaulted at Flares, PCs Ben Gill and Jamie Hills were called in to deal with the emergency after another officer was seen wrestling with a man near a bus stop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police haul the man away after his arrest in Doncaster town centre. (Photo: Channel 4).

"We class Donny as the Wild West of South Yorkshire,” PC Gill told the cameras.

Footage showed a number of officers pinning the man to the ground, with police yelling: “Calm yourself down!” as two women nearby tried to intervene, telling police: “He’s a good lad, with a heart of gold.”

As the struggle continued, it emerged the man held on the floor was a Leeds United fan and an officer was seen telling him: “You’re a Leeds United supporter? Come on, we’re better than that!”

Eventually, the man was handcuffed and hauled away and thrown into the back of a police van, rapidly sobering up as he realised his predicament.

"I’ve done wrong tonight, but it’s not me,” he could be heard saying. “I’m sorry, I’m sorry.”