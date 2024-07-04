233 knives, 15 machetes, 26 axes and 18 swords taken off South Yorkshire streets in one month
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire Police said 233 knives, 15 machetes, 26 axes, and 18 swords were recovered - 292 weapons in total.
This comes as a result of targeted activities such as plain clothed patrols, warrants and land sweeps, as well as from surrender bins.
Superintendent David Cowley, who is the force lead for knife crime in South Yorkshire, said: "Our officers continue to show our dedication in taking these out right appalling weapons off our streets.
"Unfortunately, we have seen some recent incidents where people have sadly died or were seriously injured as a result of knife crime. This is not acceptable.
“These incidents have left family's grieving and communities rightly shaken-up.”
Officers have also been delivering ‘cease and desist letters’ to recipients of knives which have been intercepted by UK Border Force
Mr Cowley added: "Please be assured, we are working together with our partners to reduce these incidents and make the streets of South Yorkshire safe for everyone to enjoy.
"If you see our officers around and have any concerns, please do stop and [talk] to them. They are here to help."