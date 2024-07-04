Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 230 knives and 49 other bladed weapons have been taken off the streets of South Yorkshire in the last month.

South Yorkshire Police said 233 knives, 15 machetes, 26 axes, and 18 swords were recovered - 292 weapons in total.

This comes as a result of targeted activities such as plain clothed patrols, warrants and land sweeps, as well as from surrender bins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Superintendent David Cowley, who is the force lead for knife crime in South Yorkshire, said: "Our officers continue to show our dedication in taking these out right appalling weapons off our streets.

Picture: John Devlin.

"Unfortunately, we have seen some recent incidents where people have sadly died or were seriously injured as a result of knife crime. This is not acceptable.

“These incidents have left family's grieving and communities rightly shaken-up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have also been delivering ‘cease and desist letters’ to recipients of knives which have been intercepted by UK Border Force

Mr Cowley added: "Please be assured, we are working together with our partners to reduce these incidents and make the streets of South Yorkshire safe for everyone to enjoy.