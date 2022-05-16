17 notorious Sheffield and South Yorkshire criminals whose crimes shocked people across the county

Many of the criminals pictured are still languishing behind bars, with some of the killers due to serve decades before they can even dream of tasting freedom again.
Some admitted their actions, many denied the charges they faced, and were found guilty after trials.
1. Alison Moss and David Webster
The murderous couple killed popular Sheffield man Craig Wild at Alison Moss' flat in Fox Walk, Walkley in a 'brutal and sustained attack' in which he suffered 117 separate injuries many of which were carried out by by two knives and a screwdriver. Moss, formerly of Fox Walk, Walkley was found guilty of Mr Wild's murder, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court in 2017, while her partner David Webster pleaded guilty prior to trial. Webster, formerly of Leppings Lane, Hillsborough was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 24 years and two months; while Moss was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 29 years.
Photo: SYP
2. Edlington brothers
In April 2009, two brothers, aged 10 and 11, from Edlington, Doncaster subjected to young, innocent boys to 90 minutes of torture as the youngsters played out. The sadistic brothers attacked their victims, who were just nine and 11, after luring them to a secluded area known locally as the Brick Ponds, in Edlington, Doncaster. They kicked, punched and stamped on their victims, throttled and cut them, sexually humiliated the boys, hit them with branches and pelted them with stones. One of their victims had part of a discarded ceramic sink dropped onto his head from a height – leaving him close to death. When the brothers were sentenced to a minimum of five years’ detention at Sheffield Crown Court in January 2010, Judge Justice Keith said the brothers got a 'real kick out of hurting and humiliating' their victims. The brothers were initially granted anonymity until their 18th birthdays but won lifelong anonymity in 2016 when they were released from custody. They now have new identities. Pictured is a court sketch made during their trial.
Photo: 3rd party
3. Shamraze Khan and Kasim Ahmed
Two men involved in the murder of a Sheffield pizza delivery driver, who was targeted for his mobile phone, were both jailed for life in 2014. Shamraze Khan (left) and Kasim Ahmed (right) were jailed for their part in the murder of pizza delivery driver Thavisha Lakindu Peiris. Kasim Ahmed was 17 when he attacked Thavisha Lakindu Peiris, 25, who was working his last ever shift for Domino’s Pizza before taking up his dream job as an IT consultant. He admitted Mr Peiris’ murder and was given a life sentence at Sheffield Crown Court, along with his accomplice and cousin, Shamraze Khan, 26, who was found guilty of murder after a trial. The judge in the case, said Khan played a secondary role in the attack but ordered him to serve a minimum of 24 years behind bars. He said he accepted it was Ahmed who wielded the knife and told him that his minimum term of 23 years would have been considerably longer if he had been an adult at the time of the killing. Their victim was from Sri Lanka and had come to the UK to complete a course at Sheffield Hallam University. After graduating he was working up to 60 hours a week with Domino’s to pay his family back for the expense of his studies before starting his new career. Mr Peiris was attacked in the Southey area of Sheffield after he had agreed to make one last delivery trip.
Photo: SYP
4. NSST-Arshid, Basharat and Bannaras Hussain.jpg
An evil Rotherham child abuse gang who stole the childhoods of vulnerable girls were sentenced to 102 years in jail in February 2016, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court. Ringleader Arshid Hussain – who led the appalling sexual and physical abuse of young teenagers in the town who were often then trafficked and sold for sex in Sheffield and other locations – was jailed for 35 years. His brothers Basharat Hussain, 39, and Bannaras Hussain, 36, got 25 years and 19 years respectively. Judge Sarah Wright said their offending had been so serious she would depart from normal legal guidelines on maximum prison sentences for their offences. The Hussains’ uncle, Qurban Ali, 53, was jailed for 10 years and female accomplice Karen MacGregor, 58, for 13 years after the trial heard of her ‘Hansel and Gretel’ role in persuading vulnerable young women to live with her before making them ‘earn their keep’ by having sex with Asian men. Co-defendant Shelley Davis, 40, was given an 18-month suspended sentence after the court was told she had also been a vulnerable teenager at the time of her offending.
Photo: Arshid, Basharat and Bannaras Hussain