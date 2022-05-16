17 notorious Sheffield and South Yorkshire criminals whose crimes shocked people across the county

3. Shamraze Khan and Kasim Ahmed

Two men involved in the murder of a Sheffield pizza delivery driver, who was targeted for his mobile phone, were both jailed for life in 2014. Shamraze Khan (left) and Kasim Ahmed (right) were jailed for their part in the murder of pizza delivery driver Thavisha Lakindu Peiris. Kasim Ahmed was 17 when he attacked Thavisha Lakindu Peiris, 25, who was working his last ever shift for Domino’s Pizza before taking up his dream job as an IT consultant. He admitted Mr Peiris’ murder and was given a life sentence at Sheffield Crown Court, along with his accomplice and cousin, Shamraze Khan, 26, who was found guilty of murder after a trial. The judge in the case, said Khan played a secondary role in the attack but ordered him to serve a minimum of 24 years behind bars. He said he accepted it was Ahmed who wielded the knife and told him that his minimum term of 23 years would have been considerably longer if he had been an adult at the time of the killing. Their victim was from Sri Lanka and had come to the UK to complete a course at Sheffield Hallam University. After graduating he was working up to 60 hours a week with Domino’s to pay his family back for the expense of his studies before starting his new career. Mr Peiris was attacked in the Southey area of Sheffield after he had agreed to make one last delivery trip.

Photo: SYP