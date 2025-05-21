Ex-Doncaster Rovers player pleads guilty to £600,000 cannabis smuggling plot
Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, 34, was arrested after 60kg of cannabis was found in suitcases arriving at London Stansted Airport, Essex, on 2 September last year
He was sacked by Scottish club Greenock Morton after being charged, having previously played for Arsenal, Aberdeen, Ipswich Town and England at youth level as well as Rovers.
The father-of-two will be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court at a later date.
Emmanuel-Thomas, of Cardwell Road, Gourock, near Glasgow, pleaded guilty to the offence in May.
Emmanuel-Thomas duped his 33-year-old girlfriend, Yasmin Piotrowska, and her friend, Rosie Rowland, 28, into collecting the cannabis in Thailand and smuggling it into the UK.
The women were stopped by Border Force officials at Stansted Airport after flying in from Bangkok, and found to have four suitcases containing cannabis.
However, charges against Ms Rowland, of Southend Road, Chelmsford, and Ms Piotrowska, of Purves Road, north-west London, were dropped earlier.
They wept as they were allowed to leave the dock, having denied importing cannabis between 1 July and 2 September at earlier hearings.
The investigation into their involvement was discontinued after analysis of Emmanuel-Thomas's mobile phone.
"They thought they were importing gold, not cannabis,” the court was told.
London-born Emmanuel-Thomas started his career at Premier League giants Arsenal and came to Doncaster Rovers in 2010 where he scored five goals in 14 appearances.
The maximum sentence for smuggling cannabis into the UK is 14 years in jail.