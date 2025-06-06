Ex-Doncaster Rovers player jailed over £600,000 cannabis smuggling plot

A former Doncaster Rovers footballer who imported £600,000 worth of cannabis from Thailand to the UK has been jailed.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, 34, orchestrated the smuggling of a 60kg (132lb) drugs haul that was found at London Stansted Airport, Essex, on 2 September.

He was sacked by Scottish club Greenock Morton after being arrested, having previously played for Arsenal, Aberdeen and England at youth level, as well as a stint at Rovers.

"It is through your own actions you will no longer be known as a professional footballer; you will be known as a criminal," Judge Alexander Mills told him at Chelmsford Crown Court, as he jailed him for four years.

Emmanuel-Thomas recruited his girlfriend, Yasmin Piotrowska, 33, and her 28-year-old friend Rosie Rowland, to smuggle the Class B drug into the UK.

Border Force officers at the airport found vacuum-packed cannabis stored across four suitcases they transported from Bangkok to Essex.

Mobile phone analysis linked Emmanuel-Thomas to the discovery, with him texting Miss Piotrowska to "delete everything from our chat if you can" when she was stopped and searched.

He was arrested on September 18.

Prosecutor David Josse KC said he used his "influence as a professional footballer" to trick the women, also offering them an all expenses paid trip to Thailand and £2,500 in cash.

Charges against Ms Piotrowska and Ms Rowland were dropped after it emerged they thought they were transporting gold, a previous hearing was told.

But Emmanuel-Thomas was to be paid £5,000 by an unknown person for a successful operation, said Mr Josse.

The court was read a handwritten letter penned by the footballer to Judge Mills.

In it, he wrote: "This past year has been the most harmful and eye-opening of my life.

"At times it has been unbearable."

He said seeing his daughter visit him in prison was one of the toughest moments of his life.

"Watching her walk into the space broke me," he added. "I never wanted her to see me in that light."

His barrister, Alex Rose, said he was tempted into crime during "significant financial hard times" when out of contract.

Referencing the footballer's arrest, he said: "When he had that knock on the door and realised it was the police and he was going to be arrested, he realised his whole world was falling in - his career as a footballer was over.

"His football career is finished. That is something he has brought entirely on himself, but it is a devastating blow for somebody who had such promise."

Emmanuel-Thomas, of Cardwell Road, Gourock, near Glasgow, pleaded guilty to the offence in May.

London-born Emmanuel-Thomas started his career at Premier League giants Arsenal and came to Doncaster Rovers in 2010 where he scored five goals in 14 appearances.