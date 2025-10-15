Doncaster woman fined for dodging fly-tipping investigation

A Doncaster woman has been fined more than £200 at after failing to cooperate with a fly-tipping investigation in which they were implicated.

During a routine patrol in the Hyde Park area, environmental enforcement officers from City of Doncaster Council discovered waste that had been illegally left on Somerset Road.

Evidence subsequently led them to their prime suspect, Fatmata Fonnie of Somerset Road, Hyde Park.

Over the subsequent weeks, officers made several attempts to contact Fonnie, but this was to no avail.

Having tried multiple times, they then issued a formal notice stipulating that she must attend an interview to answer some questions about the fly-tipping incident but, again, the suspect did not cooperate.

On Wednesday 3 September, the case was taken to Doncaster Magistrates Court and Fonnie was fined £220, and required to pay full prosecution costs of £504.89 plus a £88 surcharge, for not attending the required interview.

Speaking about the outcome, Glyn Jones, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Environment, Housing and Safer Communities at City of Doncaster Council, said: “Fly-tipping is an offence that we take very seriously and can incur a heavy fine or even a prison sentence depending on its severity.

"Improperly dumping waste is harmful to the environment, it spoils our communities and, worst of all, it can put the health and wellbeing of your neighbours at risk.

“That is why we thoroughly investigate all reports of fly-tipping that are submitted to the council and will take any necessary steps — including reviewing footage from our sophisticated CCTV network and collecting evidence through our dedicated environmental enforcement officers — to catch the perpetrators responsible.

"As demonstrated by this latest case, trying to avoid us will not make the problem go away.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to remind residents that they can help us look after their neighbourhoods by bringing cases of unsightly and unsafe fly-tipping to our attention.

"The information you share here is invaluable and helps ensure that the appropriate action can be taken.”

On that note, the fly-tipping waste from Somerset Road was promptly removed by City of Doncaster Counci’s teams upon being found.

Members of the public can report these offences — as well as other instances of crime or antisocial behaviour — straight to the local authority by either filling out the appropriate form online or by calling 01302 736000. Upon receiving this information, the relevant teams will arrange for the swift collection of any waste and then investigate the incident to track down the culprit.

To find out more, please head to https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/doitonline/dumped-rubbish-fly-tipping