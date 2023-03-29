News you can trust since 1925
Controlled explosion carried out after grenade and guns found at Doncaster house

The army’s bomb squad were callled in to carry out a controlled explosion after a live grenade and guns were found at a Doncaster house.

By Darren Burke
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 11:19 BST

South Yorkshire Police and the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were called to an address in Bosworth Road, Adwick on March 6 – but details of the dramatic incident have only just come to light.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to a report of firearms found during a house clearance at and address in Bosworth Road at around 2.45pm on 6 March.

“Two firearms, confirmed not to be viable, and a grenade were found.”

The bomb squad was called in after a live grenade was found at a house in Doncaster.
“Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended and carried out a controlled explosion on the grenade nearby.”

It is the latest in a number of incidents in Doncaster which have seen the bomb squad called in.

Parts of Edlington were evacuated earlier this year after the discovery of an unexploded wartime shell while Army experts were also called to Bentley in 2021.

