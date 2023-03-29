Controlled explosion carried out after grenade and guns found at Doncaster house

South Yorkshire Police and the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were called to an address in Bosworth Road, Adwick on March 6 – but details of the dramatic incident have only just come to light.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to a report of firearms found during a house clearance at and address in Bosworth Road at around 2.45pm on 6 March.

“Two firearms, confirmed not to be viable, and a grenade were found.”

The bomb squad was called in after a live grenade was found at a house in Doncaster.

“Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended and carried out a controlled explosion on the grenade nearby.”

It is the latest in a number of incidents in Doncaster which have seen the bomb squad called in.

