Unexploded First World War bomb found at New Edlington property in Doncaster

The bomb squad was called out to a property in Doncaster after an unexploded First World War shell was discovered.

By Lee Peace
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 11:03 am

A bomb disposal unit from the Ministry of Defence was called out to deal with the incident at a property in Roberts Road, New Edlington, at 8.05am on Saturday, April 30.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the specialist team and police were called out ‘by a member of the public to report that an unexploded First World War shell had been discovered’.

The bomb disposal unit was called out to Roberts Road.

Residents were evacuated from their homes and a 100m cordon was put in place at the scene while the shell was removed for disposal at a safe place.

The statement added: “We thank the community for their patience and for evacuating their properties while the cordon was in place and the bomb disposal team carried out their work.

"The cordon was removed at about 12.30pm.”

