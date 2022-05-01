Unexploded First World War bomb found at New Edlington property in Doncaster

A bomb disposal unit from the Ministry of Defence was called out to deal with the incident at a property in Roberts Road, New Edlington, at 8.05am on Saturday, April 30.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the specialist team and police were called out ‘by a member of the public to report that an unexploded First World War shell had been discovered’.

Residents were evacuated from their homes and a 100m cordon was put in place at the scene while the shell was removed for disposal at a safe place.

The statement added: “We thank the community for their patience and for evacuating their properties while the cordon was in place and the bomb disposal team carried out their work.