Clear-up gets underway in Doncaster after Storms Eunice and Franklin batter town

Several villages in the area are still on flood warning after the River Don burst its banks in several places while pumps were deployed in Fishlake overnight as a precaution.

Meanwhile, hundreds of home owners have been left counting the cost of the ferocious winds which ripped through town on Friday and Sunday.

Storm Eunice toppled trees and damaged homes as 80mph winds blasted through Doncaster on Friday.

Storms Eunice and Franklin carved a trail of destruction across Doncaster.

Then on Sunday it was the turn of Storm Franklin to wreak havoc, with what residents described as a mini-tornado causing scenes of devastation in Thorne with slates ripped off roofs, cars damaged by flying debris and gardens turned upside down by the freak gusts.

Homes in Southend Road, Wike Gate Road and Southfield Road all suffered damage, while the gable end was ripped off the side of a home in Medlar Court.

Terrified residents spoke of the chaos which struck shortly after 3.30pm, with one describing it like the sound of a ‘jet engine starting up’ as winds tore through the area.

Now the clear-up campaign is under way, with roofers and builders descending on the area as repair work gets under way.