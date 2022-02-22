Pumps deployed in Fishlake as several parts of Doncaster remain on flood alert

Six flood alerts remain along the swollen River Don, with Fishlake added to the list of places under threat by the Environment Agency late last night.

The village suffered catastrophic flooding in 2019 when scores of homes were deluged by floodwaters.

Doncaster Council said the pumps had been sent in as a precaution.

Flood pumps have been deployed in Fishlake overnight.

A spokesman said: “The Environment Agency have decided, as a precaution, to deploy their pumping plan which means that they have sent two pumps to Fishlake which are helping to reduce the water levels and supporting the drainage within the area.

“Our forward liaison officers are out and about and working with partners including the Environment Agency.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation and also monitoring levels which are expected to stay high until the early hours of the morning. We also have sandbags available in the village to assist residents and businesses and liaising with Flood Wardens regarding their deployment.

“We ask residents to remain vigilant and prepared.”

Flood warnings – meaning flooding is expected are still in place at Braithwaite, Kirk Bramwith, South Bramwith, Thorpe in Balne and Trumfleet as well as Fishlake.

A flood alert – meaning flooding is possible – remains for the Lower River Don catchment from Hexthorpe to Stainforth.

Three flood warnings have been removed in the last 24 hours from the Middle River Don catchment, the River Don at Conisbrough and at Lower Sprotbrough.