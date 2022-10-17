News you can trust since 1925
Car and shed deliberately set on fire in Doncaster

Firefighters had to be called out on Friday, October 14, to two deliberate fires.

By Stephanie Bateman
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 10:29am

The first saw Adwick attend a deliberate fire involving a shed at 7pm on Central Avenue, Woodlands.

The second was a car deliberately set on fire at 10.15pm on Stainton Lane, Stainton. Firefighters from Maltby attended.

More deliberate fires over the weekend

Last night, Sunday October 16, firefighters from Edlington attended a deliberate rubbish fire in a layby on Sheffield Road, Conisbrough, at 7.30pm.

Doncaster firefighters were called to a deliberate fire involving rubbish at 9.20pm on Wilmington Drive, Lakeside.

