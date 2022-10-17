Car and shed deliberately set on fire in Doncaster
Firefighters had to be called out on Friday, October 14, to two deliberate fires.
The first saw Adwick attend a deliberate fire involving a shed at 7pm on Central Avenue, Woodlands.
The second was a car deliberately set on fire at 10.15pm on Stainton Lane, Stainton. Firefighters from Maltby attended.
Last night, Sunday October 16, firefighters from Edlington attended a deliberate rubbish fire in a layby on Sheffield Road, Conisbrough, at 7.30pm.
Doncaster firefighters were called to a deliberate fire involving rubbish at 9.20pm on Wilmington Drive, Lakeside.