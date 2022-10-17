Reported 'stabbing' of elderly woman in Doncaster was medical episode, police say
An elderly woman who was described as the victim of a stabbing in Doncaster had actually suffered a medical episode, police have said.
By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
17th Oct 2022, 9:07am
Emergency services were called to Fisher Street in Bentley on Friday night.
Social media reports initially suggested there had been a stabbing but a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the woman had suffered a ‘medical episode’ at around 7.22pm.
The spokesman said: “The woman, in her 60s was taken to hospital where she remains at this time.”