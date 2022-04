Two incidents were attended overnight

The first saw a fire crew from Adwick station called out to some cabling on fire at 10.55pm on Almholme Lane in Arksey.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew returned to the station at 11.50pm.

Two fire crews from Doncaster station attended a deliberate rubbish fire on Balby Road in Balby at 4am this morning.

Both crews left the scene at 4.35am and returned to base.