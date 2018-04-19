Doncaster development is so popular that even more houses are planned

Homes at Gleeson’s Hilton Park development in Askern are proving so popular with local buyers, that Doncaster MBC has approved plans submitted by the South Yorkshire based housebuilder to extend the development with a further 15 homes.

Houses on the first phase of the development have already proved extremely popular with 2, 3 & 4 bedroom semi and detached homes available from £97,995.

Gleeson focus on building homes for first time buyers and offer a range of schemes to help young people quit the rent trap and buy their own home.

As part of Gleeson’s Community Sports Foundation scheme, sponsorship opportunities are also available for one local junior sports club or team in Askern.

