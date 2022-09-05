Bus shelter wrecked by BMW in early morning Doncaster road smash
This was the scene of devastation after a BMW smashed into a bus shelter in Doncaster in an early hours smash.
Police were called to Shaftesbury Avenue in Intake yesterday morning after the vehicle ploughed into the shelter, smashing glass panels and causing severe damage to the front of the vehicle.
The incident is understood to have taken place at around 7.30am on Sunday.
Photos from the scene show the wrecked car lying abandoned on a patch of grass, surrounded by debris.
Pictures of the shelter show a support posts twisted and wrecked and broken glass scattered around the shelter.
Although the photos show police officers at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said it had no details of the incident on its records.
The crash took place in the same street where shots were reportedly fired from a BMW in Intake on Friday night, another incident which was also reported to police.