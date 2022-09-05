Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Shaftesbury Avenue in Intake yesterday morning after the vehicle ploughed into the shelter, smashing glass panels and causing severe damage to the front of the vehicle.

The incident is understood to have taken place at around 7.30am on Sunday.

Photos from the scene show the wrecked car lying abandoned on a patch of grass, surrounded by debris.

The bus shelter was wrecked after being hit by a BMW.

Pictures of the shelter show a support posts twisted and wrecked and broken glass scattered around the shelter.

Although the photos show police officers at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said it had no details of the incident on its records.