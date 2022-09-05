Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The worried witness took to social media to say there was an ‘idiot’ shooting people’ in the Intake area on Friday evening.

A post said: “People of Intake, be careful, an idiot in a black BMW shooting people with a soft air gun.

"This happened on Shaftesbury Avenue near the library. The police have been phoned.”

Police were reportedly called about shots being fired in Intake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...