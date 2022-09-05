'Idiot shooting people' as gun fired from moving car in Doncaster
Shots were reportedly fired from a moving car in Doncaster, a concerned resident has said.
By Darren Burke
Monday, 5th September 2022, 11:34 am
Updated
Monday, 5th September 2022, 11:34 am
The worried witness took to social media to say there was an ‘idiot’ shooting people’ in the Intake area on Friday evening.
A post said: “People of Intake, be careful, an idiot in a black BMW shooting people with a soft air gun.
"This happened on Shaftesbury Avenue near the library. The police have been phoned.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said they had no details of the incident.