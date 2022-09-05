News you can trust since 1925
'Idiot shooting people' as gun fired from moving car in Doncaster

Shots were reportedly fired from a moving car in Doncaster, a concerned resident has said.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 5th September 2022, 11:34 am
The worried witness took to social media to say there was an ‘idiot’ shooting people’ in the Intake area on Friday evening.

A post said: “People of Intake, be careful, an idiot in a black BMW shooting people with a soft air gun.

"This happened on Shaftesbury Avenue near the library. The police have been phoned.”

Police were reportedly called about shots being fired in Intake.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said they had no details of the incident.