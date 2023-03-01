Burst water main causes huge queues for drivers on one of Doncaster's major roads
A burst water main on one of Doncaster’s busiest roads has been causing chaos for drivers – just weeks after a leak in the same location.
Emergency roadworks are being carried out on Barnby Dun Road following a burst main at Hungerhill Sewage Pumping Station.
A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Two-way traffic lights are now in operation on Barnby Dun Road causing significant delays.
"Residents are advised to avoid the area where possible.”
The traffic chaos comes after a burst in the same area before Christmas.
Barnby Dun Road was sealed off completely between Clay Lane and Edenthorpe after the rupture in early December, with drivers confronting delays and diversions while the repairs were carried out.
The road was closed between the roundabout at Sandall Stones Road to Thorn Lane beneath the railway bridge while the work took place and came after more than three years of traffic disruption on nearby Thorne Road as work took place to replace a railway bridge.