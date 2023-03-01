Burst water main causes huge queues for drivers on one of Doncaster's major roads

Emergency roadworks are being carried out on Barnby Dun Road following a burst main at Hungerhill Sewage Pumping Station.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Two-way traffic lights are now in operation on Barnby Dun Road causing significant delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Residents are advised to avoid the area where possible.”

Emergency roadworks are being carried out and motorists advised to avoid the area.

The traffic chaos comes after a burst in the same area before Christmas.

Barnby Dun Road was sealed off completely between Clay Lane and Edenthorpe after the rupture in early December, with drivers confronting delays and diversions while the repairs were carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad