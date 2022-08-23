Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers have been hit by a string of delays, disruptions and diversions with Thorne Road closed between Edenthorpe and Clay Lane numerous times after work on the project started in 2019.

But last night, Doncaster Council suprised motorists by confirming work had been completed ahead of schedule and that apart from a few upcoming lane closures to finish off the works, the project is now virtually over.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “We're pleased to say that the A18 is open to the public.

Thorne Road has finally re-opened after a three year bridge saga. (Photo: Doncaster Council)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The final phase, which has included widening and resurfacing the road, has been completed nearly two weeks earlier than initially anticipated and will alleviate commuter traffic in the area.

“Thankfully, being ahead of schedule also means the school run will be less congested.

“Lane closures (not full road closures) in both directions will still remain as the footway requires the final surface course laying.

“Once the road has reopened there will be lane closures required on Wheatley Hall Road to complete works to street furniture such as lighting etc.”

The £10.65 million project got under way in the summer of 2019 and is aimed at alleviating a traffic bottleneck at the West Moor Link Road from the M18.

The project has seen carriageways widened and the replacement of a railway bridge over the A18 near to Sainsbury’s in Edenthorpe.