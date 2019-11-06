Brexit Party's new Doncaster General Election HQ is opened by Guy Fawkes

He’s best known for his plot to blow up Parliament – but Guy Fawkes had a new role this Bonfire Night – opening the Brexit Party’s General Election HQ in Doncaster.

Wednesday, 6th November 2019
The new premises, which are based on Bennetthorpe, will act as a focal point for campaign activity across all three Doncaster seats being contested by the Brexit Party and was opened by Prospective Parliamentary Candidates, Surgit Singh Duhre, Andrew Stewart and Paul Whitehurst as well as the legendary Gunpowder Plot figure.

During the event, ‘Guy Fawkes’ better known as the party’s regional campaign manager Roger Tattersall called on supporters to deliver “a day reckoning for the forgotten people of Doncaster who have been badly let down by a generation of career politicians.”

The Brexit Party office was opened by Guy Fawkes.

More than 40 volunteers attended the opening of the new office which will be open daily throughout the election campaign.

The office is based at Shelton House, 4 Bennetthorpe, Doncaster DN2 6AD. Opening hours are between 9am – 5pm.