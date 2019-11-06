TV star and DJ Craig Charles is hosting a massive New Year's Eve party in Sheffield

The former Red Dwarf and Coronation Street star, now a renowned music DJ, will be hosting an eight hour party at the O2 Academy to see out 2019 and welcome in 2020 in style.

He will bring his Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show to town with a host of special guests, live acts and loads of classic tunes to make sure this New Year’s Eve really is one to remember.

Craig Charles

Taking to the stage at the Arundel Gate venue will be The Brand New Heavies, Sir Funk, Hyde Park Brass and DJ Andy H – as well as Craig himself.

The party will take place between 8pm and 4am.

The star has presented a number of radio shows and live performances, showcasing his love of funk and soul music.