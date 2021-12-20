Boxing Day hunt returns to Doncaster after its Covid-19 cancellation in 2020

Hunt Master David Lewis said: “We are delighted to be returning to Bawtry on Boxing Day. The event is extremely well supported by many local businesses and residents and has become a highlight for many over the festive period.”

The hounds will arrive shortly before 11am and will leave for Scaftworth at approximately 11.15am, where there will be a further meet and hospitality for all.

As Boxing Day falls on a Sunday there will be no hunting this year, although those who will have gone to the trouble of producing their horses for the occasion will be given the opportunity to have a ride around the Scaftworth Estate.

The 2019 hunt meets in Bawtry

Whilst this is taking place the hounds will most importantly remain in the village for families to spend time with them.

The hunt has been meeting in Bawtry at various times for well over 100 years. The attached photographs show events in 1909 and 2019.

Spectators are welcome to attend and enjoy see the sight of both horses and hounds before they move off.

Flashback to 1909

Chairman Bill Eastwood said: “The hounds are an extremely friendly breed and love meeting new people and are especially good with children. "e are very proud of our pack and they have won many awards over the years across the country.”

Modern foxhunting took shape in the 19th century shortly after Hugo Meynell, the father of the modern English chase, started hunting, and it soon developed into a national upper-class pastime.