News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
19 minutes ago Bupa to close 85 dental care practices across UK
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady dies: ‘Sublime natural talent’ - Piers Morgan
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 67
21 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
1 day ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action

Bosses issue update following fire which ripped through roof of Doncaster leisure centre

Doncaster leisure chiefs have said work to repair the roof of a city leisure centre damaged by fire earlier this year has been completed, as they issued an update on the renovation.

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 09:58 BST

A blaze broke out at Thorne Leisure Centre on February 2 amid ongoing restoration work at the building in Haynes Road.

Work on repairing the fire damaged roof has now been completed, allowing work to restart on the rest of the building as part of a £5 million upgrade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris Hone, chief operating officer for Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, operators of the centre, said: “I’m pleased to confirm that the roof at Thorne Leisure Centre has now been repaired.

Fire ripped through Thorne Leisure Centre in February.
Fire ripped through Thorne Leisure Centre in February.
Fire ripped through Thorne Leisure Centre in February.
Most Popular

"The fire in February caused damage to the roof area but the external damage has now all been fixed.

“The onsite team will be now focusing on works inside the building in the next few weeks, with a focus on internal ceiling repairs in the main pool hall area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The venue is now a full construction site and internal structural works are underway. This includes the re-lining of the pool; full replacement of the pool plant; poolside flooring replacement; and the installation of new ceilings throughout.”

Fire crews spent hours tackling the flames, with seven engines at the building at the height of the blaze.

Refurbishment of the centre began in October last year and will eventually lead to a new bowling alley, gym, soft play area and café.

Updates will be provided on the DCLT website: www.dclt.co.uk.

DoncasterWork