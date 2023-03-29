Bosses issue update following fire which ripped through roof of Doncaster leisure centre

A blaze broke out at Thorne Leisure Centre on February 2 amid ongoing restoration work at the building in Haynes Road.

Work on repairing the fire damaged roof has now been completed, allowing work to restart on the rest of the building as part of a £5 million upgrade.

Chris Hone, chief operating officer for Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, operators of the centre, said: “I’m pleased to confirm that the roof at Thorne Leisure Centre has now been repaired.

Fire ripped through Thorne Leisure Centre in February.

"The fire in February caused damage to the roof area but the external damage has now all been fixed.

“The onsite team will be now focusing on works inside the building in the next few weeks, with a focus on internal ceiling repairs in the main pool hall area.

“The venue is now a full construction site and internal structural works are underway. This includes the re-lining of the pool; full replacement of the pool plant; poolside flooring replacement; and the installation of new ceilings throughout.”

Fire crews spent hours tackling the flames, with seven engines at the building at the height of the blaze.

Refurbishment of the centre began in October last year and will eventually lead to a new bowling alley, gym, soft play area and café.