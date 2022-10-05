Boots, tyres and other foreign objects cause blockage at Doncaster sewage pumping station

A new blockage detection scheme implemented by Yorkshire Water alerted the utility to the problem with pumps at the station, enabling a team of engineers to visit the site and investigate the problem.

When they arrived, they found both pumps were blocked by boots, tyres and other foreign objects that had been flushed or thrown into the sewer network.

The blockage, if not detected and removed, would have led to a failure of the pumping station and pollution to the local environment.

Just some of the items found blocking the system

The problem was identified and resolved within four hours of the first alert of a problem with the system.

Matt Armitage, from Yorkshire Water, said: “We take our responsibility for the environment seriously and are always looking at new ways of tackling blockages to prevent pollution of local watercourses.

"Thanks to the Samotics detection system we were able to urgently attend the site, investigate and remove blockages that would have led to pollution of the local environment.

“On this occasion, boots, tyres and other objects which had either been flushed or thrown into the network or washed into the sewers after heavy rain, had begun to impact the pumps at a pumping station in Stainforth.

"By having early alerts in place our teams were able to attend, remove the blockage and ultimately prevent the failure of the pumps and the potential pollution that would cause.

“This issue illustrates the importance of not disposing of these objects in the sewer network as ultimately they will cause blockages and could lead to pollution of the local environment and watercourses.”