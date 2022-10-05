News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Boots, tyres and other foreign objects cause blockage at Doncaster sewage pumping station

Boots, tyres and other foreign objects were recently removed from a sewage pumping station in Stainforth.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 4:59 pm - 2 min read
Updated Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 5:00 pm

A new blockage detection scheme implemented by Yorkshire Water alerted the utility to the problem with pumps at the station, enabling a team of engineers to visit the site and investigate the problem.

When they arrived, they found both pumps were blocked by boots, tyres and other foreign objects that had been flushed or thrown into the sewer network.

The blockage, if not detected and removed, would have led to a failure of the pumping station and pollution to the local environment.

Just some of the items found blocking the system

Most Popular

The problem was identified and resolved within four hours of the first alert of a problem with the system.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster Council supports residents wanting to quit smoking this October

Matt Armitage, from Yorkshire Water, said: “We take our responsibility for the environment seriously and are always looking at new ways of tackling blockages to prevent pollution of local watercourses.

"Thanks to the Samotics detection system we were able to urgently attend the site, investigate and remove blockages that would have led to pollution of the local environment.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“On this occasion, boots, tyres and other objects which had either been flushed or thrown into the network or washed into the sewers after heavy rain, had begun to impact the pumps at a pumping station in Stainforth.

"By having early alerts in place our teams were able to attend, remove the blockage and ultimately prevent the failure of the pumps and the potential pollution that would cause.

“This issue illustrates the importance of not disposing of these objects in the sewer network as ultimately they will cause blockages and could lead to pollution of the local environment and watercourses.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.

BootsDoncasterStainforthYorkshire Water