Doncaster Council supports residents wanting to quit smoking this October

Those wanting to quit smoking will be able to access support and resources to do so, provided in partnership with Yorkshire Smokefree includes a 28 Day Quit Calendar, in person and online support sessions, articles and social media posts.

Cabinet member for Public Health, Cllr Nigel Ball said: “For those that smoke, stopping smoking can be one of the best things you can do for your health and the health of those around you.

"Taking that first step can be difficult, but Stoptober is a fantastic opportunity to start your smokefree journey.”

Residents can contact the service on 01302 561722, visit their nearest Smokefree clinic or speak to Yorkshire Smokefree online at https://doncaster.yorkshiresmokefree.nhs.uk/

The website also has a quitting calculator which will calculate how much money people can save from stopping.