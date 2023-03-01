Bins kicked over as Doncaster school pupils in TikTok demo over toilet breaks

Footage has emerged of the aftermath of a protest at McAuley Catholic High School in Cantley last week which shows a number of large blue bins scattered around the school’s grounds with rubbish scattered around them.

Several parents have told the Free Press that pupils kicked over litter bins in frustration at restrictions imposed on students using toilet facilities during the school day.

Numerous schools in Doncaster have been hit by the demonstrations in recent days, which have been fuelled by social media site TikTok with students at schools across Britain protesting about following school rules.

Bins were kicked over in the protest at McAuley School.

Last week, pupils at Danum Outwood Academy and Campsmount Academy staged demonstrations against toilets being locked and having to follow uniform rules which some pupils and parents have said are ‘too strict.’

The Free Press has been told of protests or planned protests at Edenthorpe’s Hungerhill School, The Hayfield School in Auckley, Armthorpe Academy, Don Valley Academy and Astra Academy Woodfields in Balby.

In recent days, angry pupils and their parents have sent dozens of messages to the Free Press, complaining about restrictions on toilet use, with cubicles being locked as well as complaints about being forced to follow ‘excessive and strict’ uniform rules as well as grumbles against punishments.

One parent fumed: “They have taken away our children's basic human rights.”

One angry parent described the school as “like an army camp” and that students had been using their break to protest about the impact school rules were having on their mental health.

They said: “Students feel the school does nothing to help, the children can't have their opinion and are not allowed to have a peaceful protest.

“They had a peaceful protest in their OWN break time that did did lead over their break as they were escorted to the sports centre to talk about it.”

Another parent who contacted the Free Press and asked not to be named said: “It must have turned ugly for the police to get called in.

"The kids were having their say but it sounds like it might have got a bit out of hand.”

It came after pupils at Outwood Academy Danum staged a protest about toilet facilities after security shutters were installed on toilet doors at the school in Armthorpe Road.

Amanda Crane, Principal at Danum Outwood Academy, said: "I can confirm that earlier this week some toilets in the academy were closed for a short duration in order to carry out repairs and to deep clean the facilities following some pupil misuse.

"Whilst this closure was in place, another set of toilets were opened up elsewhere in the academy to ensure a sufficient number of toilets were available for student use.