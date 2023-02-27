Pupil 'riots' spread across Doncaster as TikTok toilets and rules protests hit string of schools

Last week, pupils at Danum Outwood Academy and Campsmount Academy staged demonstrations against toilets being locked and having to follow uniform rules which some pupils and parents have said are ‘too strict.’

Now students at a number of other secondary schools across Doncaster have joined in the protests, which are being fuelled by TikTok and which have seen students across Britain protesting in recent days.

The Free Press has been told of protests or planned protests at Edenthorpe’s Hungerhill School, The Hayfield School in Auckley, McAuley Catholic High School in Cantley, Armthorpe Academy, Don Valley Academy and Astra Academy Woodfields in Balby.

Pupil 'riots' have been spreading to schools all over Doncaster.

In recent days, angry pupils and their parents have sent dozens of messages to the Free Press, complaining about restrictions on toilet use, with cubicles being locked as well as complaints about being forced to follow ‘excessive and strict’ uniform rules as well as grumbles against punishments.

The protests started via social media outlet TikTok last week and have spread to schools across the country.

Images have emerged of pupils kicking over bins, throwing items and refusing to return to classrooms.

One parent fumed: “They have taken away our children's basic human rights.”

One angry parent described the school as “like an army camp” and that students had been using their break to protest about the impact school rules were having on their mental health.

They said: “Students feel the school does nothing to help, the children can't have their opinion and are not allowed to have a peaceful protest.

“They had a peaceful protest in their OWN break time that did did lead over their break as they were escorted to the sports centre to talk about it.

"While the students were in there, they have been told they've done nothing wrong and they can voice their opinions, but could have gone about it in different ways.”

Another parent who contacted the Free Press and asked not to be named said: “It must have turned ugly for the police to get called in.

"The kids were having their say but it sounds like it might have got a bit out of hand.”

It came after pupils at Outwood Academy Danum staged a protest about toilet facilities after security shutters were installed on toilet doors at the school in Armthorpe Road.

Amanda Crane, Principal at Danum Outwood Academy, said: "I can confirm that earlier this week some toilets in the academy were closed for a short duration in order to carry out repairs and to deep clean the facilities following some pupil misuse.

"Whilst this closure was in place, another set of toilets were opened up elsewhere in the academy to ensure a sufficient number of toilets were available for student use.