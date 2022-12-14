Best friend of Doncaster murderer Steven Ling says victim 'deserved everything he got'

Businessman and dad of four Steven Ling, 38, carried out a sustained and brutal attack on Mateusz Chojnowski after he found him inside his car on a night out in Doncaster in July this year.

A post mortem examination revealed Mr Chojnowski suffered bruises, facial fractures, a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain, rib fracturing, collapsed lungs and severe abdominal injuries and had to be identified by fingerprints, his injuries were that severe.

Ling of Westwoodside was found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday and will be sentenced next week.

Steven Ling was found guilty of murder.

Supporters have rushed to defend him and now one of his ‘oldest and best friends’ has shockingly described Mateusz as ‘a scumbag’ who ‘deserved everything he got.’

Posting on social media, David Fisher wrote: “Can’t put into words how I’m feeling - never mind his family.

"One of my oldest and best friends, absolutely devastated.

"Where the f*** is the justice in this country?

"If this was in the US, he would be a free man - the law needs to change.

"Anybody that actually knows him knows he has a heart of hold (sic) and what a gentleman, a top lad and a good friend he is to all his mates.

"Nobody has ever got a bad word to say about him - stay strong pal you no (sic) we’re all here for you, ride it out mate, love you my brother.”

He later added: “He was a scumbag who was more of a threat to society than my mate was.

"I’ve known him all my life I should no (sic) that’s the trouble in this country, to (sic) many do gooders.

“Only reason he is six foot under is because he was out on the rob – good riddens (sic) to him as a good man is now behind bars - FREE LING.”

“You shouldn’t break into other people’s property should you - he deserved everything he got and there’s enough people thinking the same.”

Friends and supporters have been using the hashtag #FreeLing to show their support with dozens rushing to defend the killer after the guilty verdict.

Mateusz, 28, was found seriously injured on South Parade in Doncaster city centre in the early hours of Saturday 2 July.

Despite the best efforts of officers and paramedics, Mateusz was sadly pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

Mateusz’s mother, Bozena, said after the verdict was returned: “As the mother of Mateusz Chojnowski, I am satisfied that today, justice has been served. This has been a traumatic time for our family, and despite our grief we are pleased with the outcome at court.

“We are devastated from the death of my son. He was a great source of support to all our family, and he can never be replaced. As a mother, I don’t think I will ever recover from this loss.

“We would now like to ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Hodgman, senior investigating officer, said: “The attack on Mateusz, which was captured on CCTV, showed a violent and sustained assault by a single attacker, lasting around 20 minutes.

DCI Hodgman continued: “In his statements Ling accepted he had been in what he described as an ‘altercation’ with Mateusz that night, after finding him in his car. But he denied murder, saying he had ‘no intention of causing serious harm to anyone’.

“Ling claimed he returned to his car to get his house key, and found Mateusz inside. He said he ‘challenged’ Mateusz and a fight ensued. Ling claimed he panicked and left the scene, making arrangements to hand himself in after learning a man had been found dead.”

“Throughout his trial, Ling has claimed that he did not intend to kill Mateusz that day. I am pleased that the jury has seen through that lie and found him guilty of Mateusz’s murder.