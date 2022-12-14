'He's a nice guy:' Friends race to defend killer after brutal Doncaster murder

Dad of four and businessman Steven Ling launched a sustained and brutal attack on Mateusz Chojnowski at the rear of The Salutation pub in the city centre in July, causing his victim “catastrophic” injuries and was yesterday found guilty of murder at Sheffield Crown Court.

Ling is due to be sentenced next week and could face a life sentence.

But within moments of the verdict, supporters and friends were using the hashtage #FreeLing and defending the 38-year-old of Westwoodside who was high on cocaine and booze when he carried out the killing of Mateusz, a Polish national.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of injuries to his head, chest and abdomen. His injuries were so severe, a fingerprint scanner was required to identify him.

Ling repeatedly kicked, punched and stamped on Mateusz after he found him inside his car at the rear of the pub following a night out.

One described Ling as ‘kind and honourable’ while another wrote: “He’s a nice guy.”

Another added: “He was decent and hardworking” while another posted: “The guy deserved it.”

Another described Mateusz’s death as ‘instant karma’ and added: “Let's hope this is a deterrent to other like minded people.”

Another wrote: “He did Donny a favour.”

Another posted: “The guy shouldn’t have been stealing other’s property, how is he being painted as innocent? He got the kicking he deserved.”

Other friends and families asked for the story to be removed from our website saying Ling ‘deserves some respect’ and ‘not to be splashed all over the papers for this’ while another said: “There are families and innocent children impacted by all of this - great to see your care and consideration for the community.”

Ling ‘should have been given a medal’ posted another while another said they were ‘gutted’ he had been found guilty.

Another wrote: "You clearly don’t know this guy. What’s happend has happened but he never intended to kill him - we have all done stuff in drink.”

And another added: “It is unfortunate he was off his head – I know people who knew him and the sober straight person - he wasn't that person, isn't that person.

“A family has lost the bread winner, the father, the partner the son and so on – sorry but I haven’t much sympathy.”

But others raced to condemn the murderer, with one posting: “He is the ultimate low life here and he will pay the price with his sentence for taking a man’s life.”

Replying to one supporter who said the attack was manslaughter, one post read: “Don't think it's manslaughter when you beat up a man and keep coming back to attack him even more do you? This guy is a murderer.”

Another wrote: “Cowardly behaviour and deserves life for taking a life.”

"Wow these comments,” wrote another. “I’m all for giving someone a shoeing for stealing/attempting to rob my personal belongings but to kill a man? Nah, justice has been served.”

Another wrote: “Some of the comments here have left me quite gobsmacked. If you think that someone on the rob deserved to be beaten to death with multiple fractures to his face and skull by a man coked off his head then you really need help. Not like this guy landed one unlucky punch.”

“All these people, trained in law obviously, justifying a brutal murder,” wrote another.

Mateusz, 28, was found seriously injured on South Parade in Doncaster city centre in the early hours of Saturday 2 July.

Despite the best efforts of officers and paramedics, Mateusz was sadly pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

Ling, of Park Drain, Westwoodside, was captured on CCTV, launching a violent and sustained assault, lasting around 20 minutes.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Hodgman, senior investigating officer, said: “In his statements Ling accepted he had been in what he described as an ‘altercation’ with Mateusz that night, after finding him in his car. But he denied murder, saying he had ‘no intention of causing serious harm to anyone’.

“Ling claimed he returned to his car to get his house key, and found Mateusz inside. He said he ‘challenged’ Mateusz and a fight ensued. Ling claimed he panicked and left the scene, making arrangements to hand himself in after learning a man had been found dead.”

DCI Hodgman added: “I would first like to offer my sincere condolences to Mateusz’s family as I know these proceedings will have been extremely distressing for them. I hope today’s verdict offers them some comfort as they rebuild their lives following the loss of Mateusz.

“Throughout his trial, Ling has claimed that he did not intend to kill Mateusz that day. I am pleased that the jury has seen through that lie and found him guilty of Mateusz’s murder.