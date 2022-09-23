Balby pollution prevented by quick Yorkshire Water intervention

Electrical Signature Analysis technology from Samotics alerted Yorkshire Water to problems with a pump at a sewage pumping station.

The early detection enabled the utility to send teams to investigate the problem.

They found clothing and other foreign objects within the pumps, which would have led to a failure and a potential pollution to the local environment.

Matt Armitage, from Yorkshire Water, said: “We take our responsibility for the environment seriously and are always looking at new ways of tackling blockages to prevent pollution.

“On this occasion, clothing which had either been flushed into the network or washed into the sewers after heavy rain, had begun to impact the pumps at one of our pumping stations in Balby. By having early alerts in place our teams were able to attend, remove the blockage and ultimately prevent the failure of the pumps and the potential pollution that would cause.”