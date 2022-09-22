COVID-19 memorial now in place in Doncaster

Located just outside of Doncaster’s former Museum and Art Gallery on Chequer Road and standing at nine feet tall at its height, the monument is currently a sky blue arch.

Once completed, it will resemble a rainbow with individually etched hearts making up its constituent colours.

In total, there is room for over 5,000 hearts, and residents are encouraged to support the project which is being called ‘Hearts for Doncaster’.

So far local people have sponsored 600 acrylic hearts, all of which bear a special message.

With a 70 character limit, it costs just £20 to sponsor a heart with a unique message engraved upon it by Happs Trophies in Bentley.

Once complete, the heart is attached to the sculpture by hand, with the dedications visible to all – whether it is in memory of a much-missed loved one, or instead someone who went above and beyond during the pandemic.

The sponsorship cost covers the initial outlay for the heart, and engraving, with the remaining money donated directly to Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity to be invested in patient care, facilities and treatment.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “We began this project in 2021, and it is wonderful to see it come to fruition.

"Over the next few days, a number of sponsored and brightly coloured hearts will be affixed to the monument, each bearing a heartfelt tribute – and I can’t wait to see it flourish over the coming days, weeks and months as it transforms into a rainbow.

“Local people can still get involved in this project by dedicating a heart.

"Each of these can have a simple message of your choosing and will be a core part of the design of the memorial. Most importantly, any funds raised will be reinvested in local NHS services – on which so many of us have depended throughout the past few years.”

To find out more about the project, and to sponsor a heart, please head to: https://dbthcharity.co.uk/hearts-for-doncaster/