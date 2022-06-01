Arsonists target a scooter in the early hours of the morning in Doncaster

Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident and left at 3.15am.

Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 4am on The Crescent, Woodlands.

The crew returned to the station at 4.15am.

Firefighters from Rotherham station attended an abandoned TV on fire at 1.50am on Lilian Street, Wellgate. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew came away at 2.10am.