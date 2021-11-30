Arsonists strike three times in one night in Doncaster

There were three fires started deliberately in Doncaster overnight.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:28 am

The first involved a shed which has been deliberately set on fire at 9.05pm on Coppice Road, Highfields. Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident. They left at 10pm.

Rotherham firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.10pm on Warmsworth Road in Balby. The crew came away at 9.35pm.

A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 4.25am on Park Road, Mexborough. Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident. They left at 4.45am.

