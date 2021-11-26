The first took place at 2.05am on Thursday morning when a motorbike was deliberately set on fire on Upper Kenyon Street in Thorne.

Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident and left the scene at 2.35am.

A car and a motorbike were set alight

The second saw firefighters from Edlington station attend a deliberate car fire at 2.05am this morning (Friday) on Back Lane in Old Edlington.

The crew returned from the scene to the station at 3am.