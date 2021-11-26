Firefighters attend two early morning arson attacks in Doncaster
Firefighters were called out to two early morning arson attacks involving vehicles.
Friday, 26th November 2021, 10:13 am
The first took place at 2.05am on Thursday morning when a motorbike was deliberately set on fire on Upper Kenyon Street in Thorne.
Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident and left the scene at 2.35am.
The second saw firefighters from Edlington station attend a deliberate car fire at 2.05am this morning (Friday) on Back Lane in Old Edlington.
The crew returned from the scene to the station at 3am.