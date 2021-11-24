Arsonists strike four times in one night in Doncaster

Firefighters were called out to four deliberate fires around Doncaster overnight.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 12:16 pm

A crew from Edlington station was called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.45pm on Sheppard Road in Balby.

Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate vehicle fire, also at 8.45pm on Cardigan Road, Intake.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster paedophile guilty of three sexual offences against a young girl is jai...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There were four deliberate fires last night

A bin was deliberately set on fire at 8.55pm on Red House Lane, Adwick le Street. Firefighters attended and returned to base at 9.10pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate fire involving a tree and conifers at 10.40pm on Heresford Road, Wheatley.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterDoncaster FirefightersLiam HodenEdlington