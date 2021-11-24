Arsonists strike four times in one night in Doncaster
Firefighters were called out to four deliberate fires around Doncaster overnight.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 12:16 pm
A crew from Edlington station was called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.45pm on Sheppard Road in Balby.
Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate vehicle fire, also at 8.45pm on Cardigan Road, Intake.
A bin was deliberately set on fire at 8.55pm on Red House Lane, Adwick le Street. Firefighters attended and returned to base at 9.10pm.
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate fire involving a tree and conifers at 10.40pm on Heresford Road, Wheatley.