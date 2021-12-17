Arsonists strike again in Doncaster

Firefighters were called out to deal with two incidents overnight.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 17th December 2021, 12:18 pm

The first saw Edlington crew attend a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.40pm on Cross Street, Edlington

Two fire crews from Thorne and Doncaster stations attended an accidental chimney fire at 11.15pm on Bloomhill Close in Moorends.

Read More

Read More
Another car deliberately set on fire in Doncaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Firefighters were called to a deliberate and an accidental fire

Earlier in the week Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 10.30pm on Monday night at Princess Avenue, Stainforth.

Edlington station were called to a deliberate van fire on Cadeby Road, Sprotbrough, at 10.30pm the same night.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

Doncaster FirefightersEdlingtonLiam HodenThorneDoncaster