Arsonists strike again in Doncaster
Firefighters were called out to deal with two incidents overnight.
Friday, 17th December 2021, 12:18 pm
The first saw Edlington crew attend a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.40pm on Cross Street, Edlington
Two fire crews from Thorne and Doncaster stations attended an accidental chimney fire at 11.15pm on Bloomhill Close in Moorends.
Earlier in the week Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 10.30pm on Monday night at Princess Avenue, Stainforth.
Edlington station were called to a deliberate van fire on Cadeby Road, Sprotbrough, at 10.30pm the same night.