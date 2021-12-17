Arsonists strike again in Doncaster

The first saw Edlington crew attend a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.40pm on Cross Street, Edlington

Two fire crews from Thorne and Doncaster stations attended an accidental chimney fire at 11.15pm on Bloomhill Close in Moorends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were called to a deliberate and an accidental fire

Earlier in the week Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 10.30pm on Monday night at Princess Avenue, Stainforth.

Edlington station were called to a deliberate van fire on Cadeby Road, Sprotbrough, at 10.30pm the same night.