Another car deliberately set on fire in Doncaster
Firefighters were called to yet another deliberate car fire in Doncaster in the early hours of this morning (Thursday December 16)
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 12:00 pm
A car was deliberately set on fire at 2:25am on Parks Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster.
Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire Services said the crew left the scene at 3am.
A fire crew from Edlington station were called out to a deliberate van fire on Cadeby Road, Sprotbrough, on December 14 which happened at around 10.30pm.