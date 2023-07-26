Arrests made after man is assaulted and kidnapped in Doncaster village
Several streets in Stainforth have been sealed off throughout much of today as police probe the incident which took place yesterday.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At around 5.08pm, a member of the public called police to report that a man had been assaulted and forced into a vehicle on Emerson Avenue, which then left the scene.
“Two men, aged 49 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap. They remain in police custody at this time.
"A 49 year old woman and a 15 year old girl were also arrested on suspicion of kidnap but have since been released from custody.”
The victim has been located safe and well.
The area around Stanley Road and Emerson Avenue was sealed off by police yesterday, with a heavy police presence at the scene throughout this morning.