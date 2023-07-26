Photos show extent of emergency cordon as police seal off roads in Doncaster village
This is the scene in a Doncaster area village this morning with several roads sealed off as police probe a serious emergency incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:21 BST
Parts of Stainforth have been closed off with a heavy police presence reported at the scene.
The area around Emerson Avenue and Stanley Road has been locked down, with police understood to have launched an investigation into an incident which is believed to have taken place late yesterday.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details.
Photos: Howard Roe