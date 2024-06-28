Armed police flock to Doncaster estate after third night of gun chaos in five days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armed police have flocked to a Doncaster estate and reportedly stormed a house tonight after a third night of gun chaos in the space of five days.

That incident came after shots were fired at a property in nearby street in broad daylight on Monday night.

An eyewitness said the incident started between 7pm and 8pm with loud street arguments, which saw armed police called to Wilberforce Road on Clay Lane.

The source said: “There were three police cars and a black unmarked car, with one woman and one man at the side of armed car.

“They had tripod gun on top of the car aimed at the house.

"An armed response team arrived and entered the house and this lasted until around 9.30pm.”

On Wednesday night, a gang of five men broke into a house in the street and caused criminal damage, where shots were also thought to have been fired at a vehicle on the same night, police said.

In that incident, a firearm was believed to have been discharged from one vehicle causing damage to another, according to South Yorkshire Police.

On Monday, shots were fired outside a house in nearby Chalmers Drive.

In Wednesday’s incident a white Audi and what was believed to be a black Volkswagen were both recovered from the scene, a South Yorkshire Police force spokesperson said.

Det Sgt Joe Hackworthy said: "We will not tolerate offenders using firearms to wreak havoc on our community.

"It is imperative those responsible for the recent firearms incidents in Doncaster are located and brought to justice before someone is seriously hurt."

On Monday, police announced they were hunting four men after shots were fired as a house in Chalmers Drive, which leads to Wilberforce Road, came under attack.

Police were called on Monday afternoon, with police remaining at the scene throughout the evening.

Of that incident, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information following a firearms discharge in Doncaster.

“It is reported that four men were seen on Chalmers Drive in a vehicle, which they all exited.

“One man fired a shotgun, one had an unknown weapon and one threw a glass bottle at the property. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

“We believe that this was a targeted attack.

“A scene was put in place while officers conducted their work but has since been removed, and a number of enquiries are being carried out by officers.

It is the latest in a string of serious incidents on the small residential estate.

In June 2021, police probed a shooting and three car smash where drivers confronted each other with weapons in Chalmers Drive – with shots later fired in the area, just hours apart.

In February 2022, a man was arrested and later jailed for firing a gun at a man’s face in Chalmers Drive.

Daniel Nica, 45, was arrested after firing pellets from an airgun following a dispute, causing multiple injuries to his victim’s lip, chest and back which required hospital treatment and was later sentenced to three years in prison.

In December 2022, a teenager and a 42-year-old woman were arrested on drug charges after a Doncaster police raid in Chalmers Drive.

The women, aged 18 and 42, were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

An amount of Class A drugs was recovered, along with scales, bags and a quantity of cash. A knuckle duster was also removed.

Anyone with details should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.