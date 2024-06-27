Police seal off Doncaster street after second "shooting" on estate in three days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have cordoned off part of a street on a Doncaster housing estate after reports of a second “shooting” in three days.

Emergency services flocked to Wilberforce Road in Clay Lane last night, with the police helicopter also deployed after reports of shots being fired in the area.

Police have yet to confirm details of the incident but eyewitnesses have reported a heavy police presence in the area overnight and into this morning with cordons in place.

It comes just days after shots were fired and a house attacked in nearby Chalmers Drive.

Police have been responding to reports of a second "shooting" on a Doncaster estate in three days.

Police were called to the street on Monday afternoon, with police remaining at the scene throughout the evening.

Earlier this week, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following a firearms discharge in Doncaster.

“Yesterday (Monday 24 June), police were called at 5.22pm following reports that gunshots were fired on Chalmers Drive.

“It is reported that four men were seen on Chalmers Drive in a vehicle, which they all exited.

Police were called to Chalmers Drive in Clay Lane after shots were fired on Monday.

“One man fired a shotgun, one had an unknown weapon and one threw a glass bottle at the property. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

“We believe that this was a targeted attack.

“A scene was put in place while officers conducted their work but has since been removed, and a number of enquiries are being carried out by officers.

“We are now appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.”

Detective Inspector Claire Moss said: “Gun violence is one of the most serious issues we face as a force, and as such our officers are determined to route out those responsible for firearms crime.

“Officer patrols have been increased in the local area to ensure that residents feel safe. You are encouraged to speak to our officers if you have any concerns.

“I encourage anyone with any information that can help us lock up the perpetrators of yesterday’s attack to come forward.”

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 856 of 24 June 2024 when you get in touch.

You can contact South Yorkshire police online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

It is the latest in a string of serious incidents on the small residential estate.

In June 2021, police probed a shooting and three car smash where drivers confronted each other with weapons in Chalmers Drive – with shots later fired in the area, just hours apart.

In February 2022, a man was arrested and later jailed for firing a gun at a man’s face in the street.

Daniel Nica, 45, was arrested after firing pellets from an airgun following a dispute, causing multiple injuries to his victim’s lip, chest and back which required hospital treatment and was later sentenced to three years in prison.

In December 2022, a teenager and a 42-year-old woman were arrested on drug charges after a Doncaster police raid in Chalmers Drive.

The women, aged 18 and 42, were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

An amount of Class A drugs was recovered, along with scales, bags and a quantity of cash. A knuckle duster was also removed.