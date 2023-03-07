Armed gang raid on Doncaster house 'not reported to police' but probe into video starts

The dramatic footage showed four men in hooded tops shouting threats and smashing windows of the property in Bentley in the early hours of Saturday, with one of the gang shouting "shoot him!” as what appeared to be a shotgun was poked through a window at the occupant.

Police say the occupant of the house did not report the attack – footage of which has been widely shared on social media.

But South Yorkshire Police say they are now investigating after being contacted by a concerned member of the public.

Police say they are now investigating the terrifying attack - which was not reported to officers.

A spokesman said: “It doesn’t look like the occupant of the property reported anything to us – but we were contacted last night from someone who saw the video on social media and was concerned.

“Officers have since attended the address and spoken to the victim and are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry. No one was injured.”

The clip shows four people, all wearing hoods, attacking the property at around 2am on March 4, according to the timestamp on the video.

It is understood to have taken place in the West End area of the village.

The 25-second clip begins with one man at the window of the house, threatening the occupant through a window and screaming: “Give us the f***ing money now.

Wielding what appears to be a shotgun points, he yells: “I’ll f***ing kill you.”

Another man can be seen smashing at an adjoining window with a pole, while the shotgun wielding attacker attempts to kick the door down.

"Get the f***ing money out here now!,” screams another voice outside the property, where children were understood to be present.

A voice from inside the house can be heard shouting: “I’m calling the cops you motherf******” as the gang back away from the house towards a dark coloured car parked on the road outside.

"Shoot him, shoot him!” another voice can be heard screaming, as the clip comes to an end.

Anyone with information can report it at www.southyorks.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting incident number 821 of 6 March 2023.