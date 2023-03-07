"Shoot him!" Gun wieding gang in terrifying night time attack on Doncaster house

Dramatic footage has emerged showing the four strong hooded gang threatening a man with a shotgun and attacking and smashing windows at the property with sticks and poles.

The clip has been widely circulated on social media and is understood to have been filmed in Bentley in the early hours of last Saturday morning.

The Free Press has contacted a number of people who have posted and shared the video and South Yorkshire Police to verify its contents.

An armed gang were filmed attacking a house in Bentley - it is not clear if the incident has been reported to police.

The clip shows four people, all wearing hoods, attacking the property at around 2am on March 4, according to the timestamp on the video.

It is understood to have taken place in the West End area of the village.

The 25-second clip begins with one man at the window of the house, threatening the occupant through a window and screaming: “Give us the f***ing money now.

Wielding what appears to be a shotgun, he points the weapon towards the window, yelling: “I’ll f***ing kill you.”

Another man can be seen smashing at an adjoining window at the house with a pole, while the shotgun wielding attacker attempts to kick the door down.

"Get the f***ing money out here now!,” screams another voice outside the property, where children were understood to be present at the time.

A voice from inside the house can be heard shouting: “I’m calling the cops you motherf******” as the gang back away from the house towards a dark coloured car parked on the road outside with its front and rear lights on.

"Shoot him, shoot him!” another voice can be heard screaming, as the clip comes to an end and the gang move away.

Comments posted by those who have shared the video say the group targeted ‘the wrong house.’

One said: “Omg this is shocking, hope they get caught - what the hell.”

Another added: “This is absolutely horrendous.”