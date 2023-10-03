Angry fans demand refunds as Doncaster wrestling firm confirms closure amid fraud allegations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster-based 1PW, run by businessman Steven Gauntley, was at the centre of accusations last week and bosses at The Dome suspended ticket sales for an upcoming wrestling show after a number of wrestlers launched furious attacks on the firm.

Numerous fans say they have been left out of pocket by the firm’s collapse and say that Mr Gauntley has gone into hiding, with emails and messages going unanswered.

In a social media post on the firm’s X, formerly Twitter, and Facebook accounts, both now deleted, a spokesman said: “With regret, 1PW Ltd has ceased trading and all future events are cancelled.

"We would advise customers seeking ticket refunds to discuss the matter with their card issuer or bank.

"The board of directors are currently seeking professional advice.”

The Know Your Enemy event, featuring some of the world’s top wrestling stars, was due to take place at The Dome on October 28.

But bosses at the leisure centre suspended ticket sales after a number of allegations about 1PW were made on social media.

Last week, a spokesperson for Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, which operates The Dome, said: “We are looking into the issues raised around the 1PW event so have decided to pause ticket sales for the time being. We will provide an update to customers as soon as we have more information.”

Now it has emerged a number of fans are chasing Mr Gauntley for refunds.

One said: “I bought two tickets for Know Your Enemy direct from 1PW back in March for £167 in total.

"I've raised a claim with my bank and have reported Gauntley to Action Fraud.

"I don't whether I will get my money back.”

Another who is chasing cash from 1PW said: "I got Steven’s phone number and email so I messaged and emailed him.

"He never got back so I phoned him and the first time I phoned him it went to voice mail after about three minutes.

"I decided to phone him again a couple of hours later and I was instantly directed to a bot that said the phone number no longer existed.”

Another pair say they are owed £450 by 1PW and when they tried to contact Mr Gauntley to ask for a refund, say they were blocked by him.

The move to suspend the show came after wrestlers Matt Cardona, Steph De Lander and wrestling commentator Joe Dombrowski all made claims about the firm, which is understood to have sold hundreds of tickets for the event.

In an angry message on X, formerly Twitter, US wrestler Cardona said: “This 1PW show isn’t happening and the promoter, Steven Gauntley, didn’t have the balls to tell me himself or respond to my messages.

“I should have learned my lesson after I had to tweet to get paid my deposit for the last show.

“Sorry to the UK fans who were planning on seeing me.”

In another message, he wrote: “1ProWrestling is a joke and their promoter Steven Gauntley is (in my opinion) a ball-less coward carny.”

Meanwhile, female fighter De Lander posted: “Unfortunately myself and Matt won’t be coming back to the UK next month because the show got cancelled? News to me lol.”

Wrestling commentator Joe Dombrowski has also launched an attack on 1PW, which returned to the Doncaster wrestling scene with a comeback show at The Dome in 2022, 17 years after the last event by the firm in the city.

He has accused Mr Gauntley of “dishonesty and deception as well as fraud.

He said: “Please help spread the word to any fans or staff or talent you may know that aren't aware. There is literally no one running this company.”